Greece hopes talks with Turkey will pick up from March 2016

Greece hopes that its exploratory talks with Turkey will restart from where they left off in March 2016, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday.

“When the specific date is finalized, Greece will enter the exploratory talks, and I express the hope that we will continue from where we left off, that is, in March 2016,” he said during joint statements with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa in Lisbon and called on Ankara to propose a date.

Mitsotakis said Athens seeks a fertile relationship with Ankara and expressed hope that 2021 could be a better tear for bilateral relations.

He also said Greece will discuss the issue of disputed maritime zones.

This would be the 61st round of exploratory talks between the two countries.

