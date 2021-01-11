EODY announces 444 new SARS-CoV-2 cases, 39 deaths

Greece’s National Organization of Public Health (EODY) announced on Monday 444 new SARS-CoV-2 infections in the country, which brought the total number to 145,179.

EODY said there were 350 intubated patients in hospitals (median age is 68), while 962 have left ICU.

At the same time, 39 patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 5302.

Only 12 of the new infections were imported cases, detected at the country’s entry points.

Health authorities have conducted a total of 2,897,143 tests since January 2020 and 716,066 rapid antigen tests.