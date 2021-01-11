Santorini ranks among top honeymoon spots for Brits

The Greek island of Santorini ranks third among the top honeymoon destinations for British couples, according to a survey conducted by personal finance company NerdWallet.



The top international destination for Britons’ honeymoons in 2021 is the Maldives, with the Hawaiian island of Maui ranking second, just above Santorini.



St Ives in Cornwall is the top honeymoon destination in the UK for Brits.



The Cyclades island also ranks fourth among the top international destinations for proposing. It only trails New York, Florence and Paris.



The Lake District is considered the ideal place within the UK.



Still, the most popular place to pop the question is at home (37%), perfect for anyone looking to propose during the second lockdown, the survey found.