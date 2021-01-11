Culture ministry expands Cosmote deal for free WiFi in more sites, museums

Greece’s Culture Ministry on Monday signed an agreement with Cosmote, the mobile phone unit of the country’s largest telecom company OTE, to expand free WiF access to the visitors of the most prominent archaeological sites and museums around the country.

The program started several years ago but the new deal extends broadband coverage to 25 sites and museums, from the current 14.

The free access to a broadband network will enable visitors to easily search for information about the monuments and share their experience on social networks. It will also help the competent cultural institutions to develop new ways of guiding and hosting tourists in those venues.

The deal was signed between Culture Minister Lina Mendoni and OTE CEO Michael Tsamaz on Monday, the ministry said, adding that Cosmote’s overall investment exceeds 3 million euros.

The sites and museums that will soon be covered by free WiFi are Ancient Olympia, the Acropolis of Lindos in Rhodes, the Archaeological site of Sounio, the the Royal Tombs at Aegae (Vergina) and new Museum of Vergina, the Museum of Byzantine Culture, Ancient Dodoni, the Archaeological Site of Ancient Nemea, Mystras, the Museum of Palamidi, and the New Archaeological Museum of Chania.

The14 sites and museums that already offer free internet are: the Acropolis, the National Archaeological Museum, the Byzantine & Christian Museum, the Palace of the Grand Master of the Knights of Rhodes and the Archaeological Museum in the island’s Medieval City, the Heraklion Archaeological Museum, the Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki, the site of Knossos, the Archaeological site and Museum of Delphi, Ancient Epidaurus, the Acropolis and Museum of Mycenae, Spinalonga, Ancient Corinth, the Archaeological site of Delos, and the Archaeological site of Akrotiri in Santorini.