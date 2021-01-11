Authorities announce stricter seven-day lockdown in Viotia

[Intime News]

The region of Viotia in central Greece will enter a stricter week-long lockdown as of Tuesday, due to an increased number of coronavirus infections, Greek authorities said on Monday.

The decision was taken by taking into consideration the results of mass tests and tracking data and the epidemiological data of the last seven days, according to Civil Protection.

The measures will apply until January 18.

According to the decision, the residents of Viotia will not be able to leave the town except for health reasons, shops will close and religious ceremonies will be banned.

Residents will have to adhere to a 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, a stricter restriction on movement than the 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. that applies to the rest of the country.

A week ago, authorities had announced a local lockdown in just one Viotia municipality - that of Aliartos-Thespies.

Health authorities will reevaluate the viral load at the end of the lockdown.