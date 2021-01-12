Medical personnel are vaccinated against coronavirus at the General Hospital of Corfu, Monday, January 11, 2021. [Stamatis Katapodis/ANA-MPA]

With the digital appointments platform for the vaccination of the general population formally opening Monday afternoon, people over the age of 85 now have the chance to schedule a jab, starting on January 20.

Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis on Monday reiterated the ways people can schedule appointments.

Those who are registered on the paperless prescription platform (more than 50,000 people over 85 years old on the gov.gr website) will receive a message with a code from the 13034 number. All they need to do is to confirm the appointment within 72 hours by sending the code received to to the 13034 number.

The rest can schedule their appointments through a pharmacy or Citizens’ Service Center (KEP) using their AMKA number or through the emvolio.gr platform. At KEPs, the appointment can be scheduled by a third party on behalf of the beneficiary with the presentation of a document of authorization.

On the emvolio.gr platform, interested parties can check if they belong to the category that is being vaccinated during the current period and can select the vaccination center, the date and time of vaccination using their TAXIS and AMKA codes.

They will receive a code (QR code) which they should present at the vaccination center. It will be possible to change the appointment only once and up to 72 hours before the appointment.

The emvolio.gov.gr platform also allows people who do not appear in the system, even though they belong to the groups vaccinated in a given period, to submit an application.

People over the age of 85 will be followed by 80-85-year-olds and the programming will continue until all people aged 70 and over are vaccinated.