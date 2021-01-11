ATHEX: Benchmark narrowly stays above 800 points

The benchmark of the Greek stock market narrowly managed to avoid dropping below the 800-point mark on Monday as investors indulged in profit taking following the recent gains enjoyed by most stocks. All but two blue chips suffered losses, led by banks, in line with most other European markets.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 800.56 points, shedding 2.28% from Friday’s 819.27 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 2.21% to close at 1,907.58 points.

The banks index gave up 4%, as Piraeus dropped 6.08%, National lost 5.41%, Alpha parted with 4.97% and Eurobank eased 1.63%.

Ellaktor tumbled 5.20%, Hellenic Exchanges slumped 4.50%, Terna Energy fell 3.52%, Viohalco and Hellenic Petroleum gave up 3.40%, Coca-Cola HBC declined 2.90% and Aegean Air was down 2.55%. Sarantis advanced 0.11% and Titan Cement stayed put.

In total 22 stocks showed gains, 83 had losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €65.5 million, down from last Friday’s €81 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 1.41% to close at 55.37 points.