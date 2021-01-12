The Development Ministry is set to recommend to the prime minister that retailers be allowed to restart the click-and-collect system as of next Monday, January 18, in the same way it had operated in December, Kathimerini understands.



It is also expected to recommend that apparel and jewelry stores especially advance to the click-in-shop system (for shopping by appointment inside stores).



Senior ministry officials believe that the state’s panel of medical experts could object to that proposal, but stress that the final decision rests with Kyriakos Mitsotakis. They add that the market will be doomed unless it reopens.