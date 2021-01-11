Olympiakos keeps extending its lead at the top of the Super League, after winning at Panetolikos too on Saturday, as Aris dropped two points at Ioannina on Monday.

An impressive assist by Mathieu Valbuena - as he was about to fall to the ground - to top scorer Youssef El Arabi gave Olympiakos a 2-1 win at Agrinio, after Aymen Tahar had equalized for Panetolikos Kostas Fortounis' opener.

The 0-0 draw of Aris at PAS Giannina on Monday, in a muddy pitch at the "Zosimades" stadium, meant that Olympiakos has now opened an eight-point gap from the Thessaloniki side that is about to host AEK on Thursday and Panathinaikos on Sunday.

For Olympiakos there is the small matter of the visit to PAOK ahead of it this Wednesday, with the Thessaloniki club staying 10 points off the pace through a come-from-behind 3-1 home victory over Volos on Sunday. The visitors led via Yiannis Kiakos but PAOK responded with goals from Stefan Schwab, Sverrir Ingi Ingason and Michael Krmencik.

AEK is a further point adrift as Karim Ansarifard gave it a 1-0 win at bottom team Lamia on Monday.

Panathinaikos had Carlitos and Dimitris Emmanouilidis to thank for their goals in its 2-0 home win over Larissa on Sunday.

In other Sunday games Asteras Tripolis won 1-0 at Apolon Smyrnis and Atromitos shared a goalless draw with OFI.