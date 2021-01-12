Dangerous fugitive nabbed in northern Greece

Police in Edessa, northern Greece, have arrested a dangerous fugitive who has been convicted of multiple violent crimes, including rape, and is also wanted by authorities in Athens.

According to local media reports on Tuesday, the unnamed 35-year-old man has been convicted on six count by courts in northern Greece to more than 23 years in prison for human trafficking, procurement for prostitution, rape, kidnapping and involvement in a criminal organization.

He faces an additional four convictions for battery and making threats, among other crimes, while there’s also a warrant for his arrest issued by an Athens magistrate.

It was not clear when the fugitive committed these crimes of how long he has been on the run.