Loverdos removed as KINAL spokesman

Former socialist minister Andreas Loverdos has been removed from the post of Movement for Change (KINAL) parliamentary spokesman.

The decision was announced to him Tuesday by the leader of the center-left alliance, Fofi Gennimata.

According to reports, relations between the two had cooled after Loverdos made known his intention to run for the leadership of KINAL.

In a laconic statement Tuesday, Loverdos said his removal had been decided by the KINAL chief whom he thanked for giving him the opportunity to serve in that position for five-and-a-half years.

