Migration ministry to speed up plan for new Chios camp after court ruling

The government will have to speed up the construction of a new, closed camp for migrants on the eastern Aegean island of Chios after a local court ruled that the current reception facility of VIAL must be returned to its owner, the municipality of Chios, Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis said on Tuesday.

The case was brought to the First Instance of Chios by the municipality who said the concession contract signed with the Greek State had expired almost two years ago.

“The ruling accelerates the need to find a solution to the issue of creating a closed/controlled facility. A facility that will meet the necessary standards of decent temporary living for asylum seekers and security standards for the benefit of residents, employees and the local community,” Mitarakis said commenting on the news.

The minister said the new camp “should be operational” in 2021, adding that VIAL will only close when the new facility is ready.