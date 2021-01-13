Pikrodafni stream in southern Athens saved by court ruling

Planned works on the Pikrodafni Stream from Vouliagmeni Avenue to its estuary in southern Athens have been canceled following a decision by the country’s highest administrative court.

The ruling was issued after years of campaigning by citizens to save the stream and its environment.

The Council of State annulled a decision by Attica authorities for anti-flood works that would have essentially led to the stream’s conversion into an open rainwater pipeline while killing off the plants and animals that live in and around it.

Authorities were also given a four-month deadline to record and demolish arbitrary works near or in the riverbed and forbidden from issuing new building permits.