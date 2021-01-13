The duration of the restrictions imposed with the aim of tackling the second wave of the pandemic has started to become unbearable for the market.

The exhortations by retail store owners and other businesspeople are legitimate.

But if the reopening is attempted hastily, without careful thought for how it will affect public health, they will be the ones called upon to pay the price of a third wave.

There can be no dilemma between protecting the economy and public health.

The protection of people’s health is a prerequisite for everything else.