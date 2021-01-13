Retail stores could start reopening as of Monday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has not ruled out the gradual reopening of retail, starting Monday, January 18, in the form of the click-and-collect system or even allowing customers inside stores using the click-in-shop system (shopping by appointment).

Speaking to Antenna TV on Tuesday, Mitsotakis stated that he is obviously interested in the reopening of retail stores as “the epidemiological data are much better.”

He noted that the final decisions will be made after the experts have made their recommendations, as is always the case.

However, given the current epidemiological data, he hinted that it will be possible for retail businesses to start operating, as the pandemic is in a relative recession.

He also pushed back at criticism his government had not been prepared for a second wave of the pandemic, saying that it was expected and Greece did relatively better than other countries.