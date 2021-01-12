Pensioners using internet, shopping online in greater numbers

The lockdowns have forced even those who were reluctant to use the internet and shop online to do so amid the pandemic, especially seniors, who are at a greater risk from the coronavirus.



A survey in Attica by Pulse RC for the Athens Professional Chamber last month showed that 77% of its adult respondents use the internet every day and 89% on most days each week.



Notably, 52% of people aged over 60 and 53% of pensioners surf the internet every day. Also a remarkably high 29% of elderly people and 37% of pensioners shop online. This compares with a rate of 60% among all adults surveyed.