Pensioners using internet, shopping online in greater numbers

TAGS: Technology

The lockdowns have forced even those who were reluctant to use the internet and shop online to do so amid the pandemic, especially seniors, who are at a greater risk from the coronavirus.

A survey in Attica by Pulse RC for the Athens Professional Chamber last month showed that 77% of its adult respondents use the internet every day and 89% on most days each week.

Notably, 52% of people aged over 60 and 53% of pensioners surf the internet every day. Also a remarkably high 29% of elderly people and 37% of pensioners shop online. This compares with a rate of 60% among all adults surveyed.

