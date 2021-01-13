Dendias to meet North Macedonia counterpart

Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias will meet with his North Macedonia counterpart Bujar Osmani in Athens on Thursday.

Talks are expected to focus on the western Balkan country’s EU accession prospects, while strategies for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic will also be discussed, a statement from the Greek ministry said.

Dendias and Osmani will also sign memorandums of cooperation on diplomatic training, civil protection, as well as a deal between the two countries’ investment promotion agencies. [ANA-MPA]