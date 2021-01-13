Weber backs Greek PM’s proposal for EU vaccination certificate
Manfred Weber, leader of the European People’s Party in the European Parliament, has backed the proposal put forward by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday for the introduction of a coronavirus vaccination certificate that would ease travel between member-states in the bloc.
“With freedom of movement in Europe in mind, it is important to have a European approach to this,” Weber told a press briefing on Wednesday, cautioning against a fragmentation along national lines on the issue.
Mitsotakis hopes to bring up the issue at an EU summit on January 21.