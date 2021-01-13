NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Moderna Inc’s Covid-19 vaccine arrives in Greece

Greece has received the first batch of coronavirus vaccines developed by Moderna Inc.

Coming on top of ongoing distribution of Pfizer-BioNTech shots, the country received the first 8,000 doses of the vaccine, approved for use by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) last week, and expects a total of 20,000 doses to be delivered by the end of January.

US-based Moderna is set to deliver a total of 240,000 doses to Greece in the first quarter of 2021.

Like the Pfizer-BioNTech jab,  Moderna’s vaccine requires two injections spaced out over several weeks to reach maximum effectiveness.
 

