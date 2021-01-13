Moderna Inc’s Covid-19 vaccine arrives in Greece
Like the Pfizer-BioNTech jab, Moderna’s vaccine requires two injections spaced out over several weeks to reach maximum effectiveness.
Greece has received the first batch of coronavirus vaccines developed by Moderna Inc.
Coming on top of ongoing distribution of Pfizer-BioNTech shots, the country received the first 8,000 doses of the vaccine, approved for use by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) last week, and expects a total of 20,000 doses to be delivered by the end of January.
US-based Moderna is set to deliver a total of 240,000 doses to Greece in the first quarter of 2021.
