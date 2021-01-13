Ministers unveil ambitious university overhaul bill

Education Minister Niki Kerameus and Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis on Wednesday presented an ambitious bill that aims to improve the quality of tertiary education and eradicate rampant lawlessness in university campuses.

The bill introduces a minimum university entry requirement and maximum duration periods for degree programs.

“The bill introduces changes that aim to deal with chronic shortcomings,” Kerameus said.

The draft legislation also foresees the creation of a special team tasked with securing the country’s university campuses.

A total of 1,000 guards, who will not be armed, are to be hired for that purpose, the bill stipulates. They will have policing responsibilities and answer to the Hellenic Police (ELAS).

Chrysochoidis said the new measures were necessary to protect students, staff and facilities “from the violent activity of certain groups,” a reference to self-styled anarchists, looters and squatters.



“We are putting forward a comprehensive plan for the protection and security of university institutions,” he said.