Stricter lockdown introduced for Sparta, Argolida

[Intime News]

After Lesvos and Viotia, Greek authorities announced on Wednesday that the regional unit of Argolida in the eastern part of the Peloponnese and the municipality of Sparta in the region of Laconia would also enter into a stricter lockdown for five days, to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The measures will apply until 6 a.m. on January 18.

According to the decision, local residents will not be able to leave the town except for health reasons, shops will close and religious ceremonies will be suspended.

They will also have to adhere to a 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, a stricter restriction on movement than the 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. that applies to the rest of the country.

