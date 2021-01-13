New SARS-CoV-2 infections drop to 671

New coronavirus infections in Greece fell to 671 on Wednesday from 866 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 146,688.

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin that 25 patients died from Covid-19, raising the death toll to 5,354. it also said there were 340 intubated patients in hospitals on Wednesday. Another 1,000 patients have left ICU.

Health authorities have conducted a total of 2,921,563 PCR tests since January 2020 and 768,300 rapid antigen tests.