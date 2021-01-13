Barrage of quakes rattle Aigio

The town of Aigio in western Greece was jolted by a series of earthquakes on Wednesday.



Four tremors were recorded at 11.06 a.m. 11.21 a.m., 11.40 a.m. and 11.56 a.m., with magnitudes of 3.9, 3, 4.2 and 3.3 respectively.



These were followed by another measuring 3.5 at 1.15 p.m.



According to the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens, the epicenters of the quakes were 14-16 kilometers from Aigio.



All these tremors came in the wake of two powerful quakes in the same area shortly after Tuesday midnight measuring 4.9 and 4.2 Richter, which were also felt in the city of Patra.