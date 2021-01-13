Tram services to resume between Neo and Palaio Faliro

Trams are scheduled to start running again on the section of track connecting the southern Athens coastal districts of Palaio Faliro and Neo Faliro on Monday after it was temporarily closed due to construction work for the renovation of the Faliro Bay area in March 2020.



This means that services will resume from the Batis stop in the Flisvos area to the SEF stop near the Peace and Friendship stadium in Neo Faliro.



The route was electrified last Monday and test runs were conducted by fixed-track transport operator STASY.



The construction works in Faliro Bay had originally been scheduled to be completed in two months but eventually lasted for the rest of the year.



The route between Neos Kosmos and Syntagma in central Athens also resumed after a two-year hiatus last December.