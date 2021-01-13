Greece posts EU’s second biggest rise in industrial output

Greek industrial production recorded the second largest percentage increase among European Union member-states in November 2020, Eurostat said in a report on Wednesday.



The EU executive’s statistics agency said industrial production in Greece grew 6.3% in November from October and rose by 8.8% in comparison with November 2019.



In the EU, industrial production rose 2.3% on a monthly basis and eased 0.4% on an annual basis.



Ireland (40.8%) recorded the biggest percentage increase on an annual basis, while Bulgaria (5%), France (4.9%) and Italy (4.2%) saw the biggest percentage declines.



Production of capital goods rose 7% in the EU in November from October, while production of intermediate goods rose 1.5%.



Production of durable goods fell 1.2% and energy production dropped 3.9% in the same period.