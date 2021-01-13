Mytilineos to build waste treatment plant in Kilkis

Mytilineos on Wednesday announced its subsidiary Zeologic SA had signed an agreement with Inwaste SA for the design, supply and construction of an innovative treatment plant for hazardous and non-hazardous solid waste and sludge in Greece.



The investment, which has already received the necessary environmental permits, will be carried out in northern Greece, in the broader area of Kilkis, and will be the first facility of its kind in the country.



The listed company’s objective through this investment is to use the facility as a prime reference point for and contribution to safe waste treatment, becoming the first integrated environmental solution to deal adequately with hazardous waste management in Greece.



Once completed, the plant will be able to process hazardous solid waste and hazardous sludge, rendering them non-hazardous and inert after treatment, and aimed at their safe disposal or even secondary use (e.g. building materials).



The design of this innovative plant will be based on the internationally patented treatment method (Geochemical Active Clay Sedimentation), with the exclusive commercial rights held by Zeologic.



At the same time, it will accelerate the achievement of the waste management targets set at a national level through the National Waste Management Plan and the National Hazardous Waste Management Plan for Greek companies that produce polluting and hazardous waste and have the obligation to handle them properly.