The Hellenic Police (ELAS) have filed more than 10 cases against social media users for posts related to the pandemic and the Covid-19 vaccine since the end of November.

Four of them were filed at the initiative of the Prosecutor’s Office of the Court of First Instance following complaints from citizens over concern the public may be incited to disobey health safety measures and regarding the dissemination of general falsehoods.

The other cases were filed by the police cybercrime division against users who spread false news about the coronavirus vaccines or uploaded posts that questioned the danger of Covid-19. ELAS has asked Facebook to lift the privacy of users who have put up the posts in question.