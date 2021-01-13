University sit-ins, flyposting in the campus and disruptions of senate meetings by students will lead to disciplinary action, according to the provisions of a new draft bill published by the Education Ministry on Wednesday.

According to the bill, disciplinary misconduct by students is explained as “the deliberate obstruction of the proper functioning of the institution, including its educational, research or administrative operation as well as the operation of its single-member and collective bodies and services, as well as the uninterrupted use of facilities and equipment.”

Another provision also bans the use of indoor or outdoor areas, facilities, infrastructure and equipment of the university without the permission of its competent bodies.

The penalties for offenders will start with a written reprimand, and continue with: 1) the prohibition of participation in examinations of one or more courses, for one or more examination periods, 2) the temporary or permanent prohibition of use of equipment or facilities of the institution, 3) the temporary suspension of the student status from one to 24 months and, 4) permanent removal from the student registry.

The bill aims to curb the numerous sit-ins that are often organised by small minorities and disrupt university life.