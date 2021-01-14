Greece ranks fourth among the most popular destinations for Europeans planning their holidays, according to a report commissioned by the European Union that has not yet been published in its entirety.



The survey shows Greece has climbed one place in the top 10, leapfrogging over Germany among the preferred destinations for Europeans for 2021.



Spain remains the top preference, followed by Italy and France. Below Greece and Germany, the chart also includes Britain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Turkey and Croatia. Turkey’s entry into the top 10 resulted in the ejection of Austria.