All unemployment benefits expiring this month are set to get a two-month extension. The measure is being studied by the Finance Ministry along with the extension of contract suspensions and the “Syn-Ergasia” social security contribution subsidy program that has already been lengthened by law until the end of February.

Kathimerini understands that over the next few days the government will confirm the extension of all jobless handouts that would have normally expired by December 31 until March. More than 30,000 recipients stand to receive a total of 800 euros over the two months. The two-month extension has applied since the start of the pandemic to all unemployed, including long-term, as well as self-employed professionals who receive jobless handouts.

Meanwhile on Tuesday the Manpower Organization (OAED) approved its first employment program for this year, concerning the provision of work experience for 5,000 unemployed workers aged up to 29 who have completed a training program that OAED has implemented in cooperation with Google. The six-month program is addressed to private sector enterprises and employers.