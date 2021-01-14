Dendias: Athens wanted stronger Italian support over Turkey

[Haris Akriviadis/Intime News]

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio in Rome Wednesday.

Despite the positive atmosphere of the meeting, Dendias expressed Athens’ disappointment over Rome’s stance at the recent European Council on the issue of sanctions against Turkey.

Dendias referred to an extremely useful "continuous and sincere exchange of views." He said he made it clear Greece respected Italy’s stance but would have liked stronger support on the sanctions issue.

They also discussed the ratification of the Greek-Italian agreement on maritime zones. The deal was introduced to the Italian Parliament last December but has yet to be ratified by Italian lawmakers.