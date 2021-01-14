Greek Olympic sailing champion Leonidas Pelekanakis died of Covid-19 on Thursday, aged 58, after an almost two-month battle with the illness.

The athlete did not have any underlying health issues and had been taking part in open sea sailing events until October 2020.

He had competed in the two-person keelboat (Star class) at the 1984, 2000 and 2004 Summer Olympics, achieving 6th and two 11th positions, respectively.

Pelekanakis was born on 2 November 1962 in Piraeus.