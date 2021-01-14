Panepistimio metro station to close at 10 a.m. on Thursday
[Intime News]
The Panepistimio metro station will close at 10 a.m. on Thursday by order of the police due to a scheduled students' march in central Athens.
The trains will pass through the station without making a stop, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.
University students are protesting a bill introduced in Parliament on Wednesday which, among others, incorporates stricter security measures in campuses and foresees the creation of an on-campus police force.
Protesters will gather at Propylaia ahead of the march.