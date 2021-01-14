Authorities extend lockdown for Sperchiada until Jan. 18

[Intime News]

Greek authorities extended a stricter lockdown imposed on the small town of Sperchiada in the region of Fthiotida, central Greece, until January 18, Civil Protection announced on Wednesday evening.

The measures are initially introduced on January 5 after health authorities detected a higher number of coronavirus cases.

Based on the existing restrictions, residents of Sperchiada will not be able to leave the town except for health reasons, shops will close and religious ceremonies will be banned.

Residents will have to adhere to a 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, a stricter restriction on movement than the 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. that applies to the rest of the country.