Eastern Mediterranean is part of Blue Homeland, says Turkish official

The Eastern Mediterranean “is part of our Blue Homeland,” Turkey’s communications director Fahrettin Altun said on Thursday, adding that “some countries” have made statements and taken steps that have escalated tensions in the region.

Turkey is managing the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean “without giving up on equality, diplomacy and dialogue. We will never give up our rights and interests,” he said in an interview with the Turkish police’s radio station.

The Eastern Mediterranean is a region over which Turkey “has had a strong claim throughout history” which it continues to maintain today, he added.