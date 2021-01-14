US embassy launches campaign to commemorate Greece's Bicentennial

The US embassy in Greece is launching of a year-long campaign to commemorate Greece’s Bicentennial, US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt announced in an interview with the state-run broadcaster ERT on Thursday.

The campaign, titled "USA & Greece: Celebrating 200 Years of Friendship," will include educational and cultural events across Greece that will highlight our two countries’ historic relationship and the ties that bind them.

The US campaign will support this effort through programs designed to convey US respect for ancient Greek ideals of democracy that were an inspiration at the founding of THE country and highlight the role American Philhellenes played in Greece’s fight to establish their country. It will also celebrate the strong people-to-people ties between the US and Greece over the last 200 years, and US commitment to present-day strategic partnership.

“US-Greek relations are the best they’ve been in modern history. Our friendship began during Greece’s war for independence and Greece’s 2021 bicentennial is an opportunity to celebrate this history and the values of liberty and democracy our peoples have defended for over 200 years," the US ambassador said.

The US Mission will fund several programs throughout 2021, partnering with Greek and American civil society, educational, and arts institutions. Program dates and further details about specific programs will be provided on the US Embassy website throughout the year at gr.usembassy.gov.

The Greece 2021 Committee campaign was launched on January 1 to commemorate the anniversary of 200 years since the start of the Greek Revolution of 1821, with programs to celebrate Greece’s history, its people, its achievements, and vision of the future.