Dendias meets Osmani in Athens, sign MoUs

[Orestis Panagiotou/ANA-MPA]

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met on Thursday with the Foreign Minister of North Macedonia, Bujar Osmani, who is visiting Athens.

Their discussions focused on bilateral issues, tackling the effects of the pandemic, and the European perspective of the Western Balkans, according to a foreign ministry post on Twitter.

After their meeting, the two ministers signed three Memoranda of Cooperation on the sectors of Diplomatic Education, Civil Protection, as well as another one between Enterprise Greece and the respective organisation of North Macedonia, Invest North Macedonia.