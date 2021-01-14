Greece to enter exploratory talks with ‘sincere, constructive stance’

Greece will enter the new round of exploratory talks with Turkey with a “a sincere and constructive attitude,” government spokesman Christos Tarantilis said during a press briefing on Thursday.

“The neighbouring country is returning to a resumption of exploratory contacts. The Greek government, as it has clarified from the beginning, is coming to the consultations with a sincere and constructive attitude in order to put an end to a pending issue, the delimitation of the maritime zones that has plagued bilateral relations for decades,” he said.

Athens and Ankara announced on Monday they will resume talks over territorial claims in the Mediterranean Sea will start on January 25 in Istanbul.