The Whaler Boy | From January 21

Greek distributor StraDa Films is launching its online cinema service with “The Whaler Boy,” a coming-of-age drama directed by Philipp Yuryev, in what is the 30-year-old’s first feature. Selected in competition at Venice’s 17th Giornate degli Autori (Venice Days), it is a moving tale of a teenage Inuit’s perilous quest for love across the Bering Strait. The film is in Russian and will be screened with Greek subtitles on StraDa’s website (www.straDafilms.gr), with the purchase of an e-ticket from the virtual cinema of your choice (the website is also available only in Greek).