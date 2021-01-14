The Odyssey | To February 26

[Tasos Thomoglou]

The National Theater of Northern Greece presents an epic online production of the big epic itself, with 38 actors from its respected ensemble rendering Homer’s “Odyssey” in its respective rhapsodies, in a series of 24 podcasts running through February 26 on its website (ntng.gr) and at soundcloud.com/ntngreece. The production is based on a translation by award-winning translator and esteemed academic Dimitris Maronitis. It is directed-coordinated by Efi Drosou, with original music by Dionysis Konstantinidis and photographic covers by Tasos Thomoglou. On Friday, January 15, Rhapsody 6 will be added to the list of available podcasts, with Stergios Tzaferis in the role of the Homeric hero and Giannis Palamiotis as the Narrator.