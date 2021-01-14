WWF Photography Competition | To April 30

[InTime News]

WWF Greece invites professional and amateur shutterbugs to take part in a competition for the best photographs of Greek sites that belong to the European Union’s Natura 2000 network of nature protection areas. The best images will be published by Fotografos magazine and win cool prizes. With an April 30 deadline, the competition seeks to inspire photographers to capture the majesty of the 446 sites that are a part of the Natura network of natural habitats and help WWF showcase the importance of their continued protection. Details concerning the terms of participation are available at photo.gr/natura2000, though the website is only available in Greek.