WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

WWF Photography Competition | To April 30

[InTime News]

TAGS: Photography, Environment

WWF Greece invites professional and amateur shutterbugs to take part in a competition for the best photographs of Greek sites that belong to the European Union’s Natura 2000 network of nature protection areas. The best images will be published by Fotografos magazine and win cool prizes. With an April 30 deadline, the competition seeks to inspire photographers to capture the majesty of the 446 sites that are a part of the Natura network of natural habitats and help WWF showcase the importance of their continued protection. Details concerning the terms of participation are available at photo.gr/natura2000, though the website is only available in Greek.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.