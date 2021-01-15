[InTime News]

Greek Olympian and a former world sailing champion Leonidas Pelekanakis passed away on Thursday at the age of 58, after a two-month battle with Covid-19.

The sailing champion became the first Greek high-level athlete to die due to the coronavirus.

According to reports, he did not have any health problems and he participated in sailing events last October.

Although he did not experience any serious problems when he was initially hospitalized in November, his health took a turn for the worse and he was admitted to an intensive care unit as the infection caused complications related to his spinal cord.

His former teammates told Kathimerini his condition was further compromised by another infection he contracted while in hospital.