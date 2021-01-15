Santorini and Athens make most ‘Instagrammable’ places top 50

Santorini and Athens have entered the top 50 of the most “Instagrammable” places in the world for 2021, according to a global list compiled by Big 7 Travel.



Santorini ranks in 16th position, with the survey commenting: “A beautiful place to visit any time of the year, Santorini is made up of its surrounding islands. White sandy beaches, whitewashed stone walls, ancient temples and vibrant food and flowers make it ideal for photography lovers.”



Athens has just made the chart, in at number 50: “As one of the world’s most sought-after tourist destinations, it should come as no surprise that Athens is mega-Instagrammable. This ancient city is camera-ready at every turn with its crumbling ruins, world-class museums and endless winding streets. Whether you are looking for that perfect shot in front of the sacred hill of the Acropolis or aim to capture the delicious flavors of Greek street food, Athens has you in spades,” according to the survey’s authors.



Topping the chart is Tokyo.