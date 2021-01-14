Over half a million euros imposed in fines in 24 hours

[InTime News]

Police and officers from other agencies tasked with monitoring the implementation of lockdown measures issued fines worth more than half a million euros in just 24 hours, the National Transparency Authority said on Thursday.

The agency reported 1,689 violations from 82,181 inspections, resulting in total fines of 537,550 euros, 22 arrests and a 15-day suspension of the operating license of two businesses.

The main infringements reported were non-use of a face mask and unauthorized movement, followed by violations of restrictions on business activities and private gatherings.

Officers of the Hellenic Police (ELAS) made 22 arrests for violations belonging to the latter two categories, including that of a café owner in the Peloponnese who was caught serving sitting customers. He was also ordered to pay 5,000 euros and his seven patrons were each slapped with a 300-euro fine.

A clothing store owner in Attica was arrested and fined a total of 8,000 euros for serving a customer, who was also ordered to pay 300 euros. And in Thessaly, another café owner was nabbed with 30 customers in her establishment, each of whom will have to pay 600 euros for not wearing a mask and for leaving their homes without authorization.

The bulk of the arrests were made in Crete, where police caught 20 people gathered at a private residence that was being used as a gambling den. The owner of the property was fined 5,000 euros and each of his guests 300 euros.