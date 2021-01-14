Turkish coast guard vessel caught on camera harassing Greek fishing boat

A video released on Thursday by a news website on the eastern Aegean island of Kalymnos appears to show a Turkish coast guard patrol vessel harassing a Greek fishing boat near Imia, a cluster of uninhabited islets that brought Greece and Turkey to the brink of war in 1996.

The footage released by Kalymnos News, which seems to have been shot from the deck of the Greek fishing boat, shows the Turkish vessel accelerating and coming towards the Greek vessel at great speed, before shifting direction just a few meters from its prow and causing waves that rocked the fishing boat.

The video then shows a Hellenic Coast Guard boat trying to chase off the Turkish vessel.

The incident comes a week after another Turkish coast guard patrol boat hit a Greek one in the same area, causing minor damage to the vessel.