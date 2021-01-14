Authorities brace for snowfall

Bags of road salt piled up next to some winter service vehicles on the premises of the road maintenance department of the Attica Regional Authority in Kapandriti, north of the capital, during an inspection by Regional Governor Giorgos Patoulis Thursday. Local authorities remain in a state of preparedness as winter finally arrives in Greece, with rain, sleet and snow forecast for many parts of the country today, including the islands of the Aegean. Temperatures are expected to drop across the board into the single digits, especially in northern and central parts. [ANA-MPA]