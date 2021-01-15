Greek universities are plagued by violence and lawlessness. Anyone who questions this fact probably benefits from that state of affairs.

The Left refuses to admit to the problem. It is stubbornly stuck to developments up to 1974. However, the country’s military dictatorship did come to an end. Democracy and the rule of law apply everywhere, except university grounds.

The Left is unwilling to propose realistic solutions. It is interested in perpetuating the status quo so that it can fish for supporters and nurture ideological obsessions.

Countless parents however expect to finally see universities that match the effort that they put in so that their children can study.