ATHEX: Index cedes more than 1%

Just like in Tuesday’s session, stocks started with gains at Athinon Avenue on Thursday but eventually had to settle for losses. Despite the positive start on Wall Street, the closing auctions at the same time in Athens took the main index lower, beyond -1%, on increased turnover.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 794.03 points, shedding 1.02% from Wednesday’s 802.19 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.97% to close at 1,893.36 points.

The banks index dropped 1.98%, with National slumping 3.53%, Alpha falling 2.36%, Piraeus parting with 0.91% and Eurobank sliding 0.79%.

Terna Energy conceded 3.31%, Ellaktor gave up 2.78%, Viohalco lost 2.28% and Jumbo eased 2.17%, while Piraeus Port Authority earned 0.96%.

In total 35 stocks posted gains, 72 took losses and 16 remained unchanged.



Turnover amounted to 70.8 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €49.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.30% to 56.28 points.