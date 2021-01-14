Wolt in supermarket deliveries

Wolt is following the example of other platforms to such as efood, BOX and Delivery.gr, and entering the growing supermarket delivery market.

A few days ago the company completed the creation of Wolt Market Greece, a wholly owned subsidiary. Its new service will at first be available in the center of Athens before gradually expanding to the rest of the capital, aspiring to overhaul the supermarket shopping experience.

Wolt intends to offer a great range of products and options with delivery within 30 minutes, as it does with food deliveries. It will also offer live tracking of each delivery for customers to know where their order is and when it will arrive, the option to regulate delivery times for early orders, as well as contactless and secure deliveries.

Last spring Wolt started distributing supermarket products for the Mymarket chain, but that pilot cooperation was discontinued, with the retailer saying that carrying supermarket products is not like food deliveries.

Last year efood started distributing Sklavenitis orders, BOX joined forces with Kritikos and Masoutis, and AB Vassilopoulos recently began cooperating with Delivery.gr.