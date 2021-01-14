Olympiakos and AEK were the clear winners of the midweek Super League fixtures, as the Reds preserved their unbeaten record and extended their lead to nine points at the top, while the Yellows have suddenly climbed to the second spot.

Olympiakos drew 1-1 with PAOK on Wednesday at Toumba and is now within reach of finishing the regular season without a single defeat, for the first time.

PAOK led via Sverrir Ingi Ingason and looked like heading for a precious victory that would have restored it in the title fight. However Ousseynou Ba headed Olympiakos back to level terms 13 minutes from the end, to give the champion a point and shave two off PAOK.

A day later, also in Thessaloniki, AEK snatched a 1-0 win at Aris courtesy of a Levi Garcia second-half strike that has taken AEK level on points with its host. They both have 33, one point ahead of PAOK and nine behind Olympiakos.

In another game postponed from the fall, Atromitos came from behind on Thursday to beat Lamia 2-1 at home. The Peristeri team is now joint sixth with Asteras Tripolis.